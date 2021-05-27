Report: One of Amelia and Christo's 2021 offspring has died

Sad news out of Tompkins Square Park. It appears that one of Amelia and Christo's 2021 chicks has died. Local red-tailed hawk documentarian Goggla reported this yesterday:. Unfortunately, we have no idea what happened, when exactly the chick passed away, or where the body is now. It's likely still up in the tree, but there is no way to check up there and, without a body, no way to know what caused the chick's death. Any stories floating around the park are pure speculation. The last time we observed the chick, it appeared fine, but they were all still too small to be able to get a really good look at them. Of course, we're watching the remaining two chicks closely.