I can't remember many days where we've seen not one but two 18-wheelers on fire in Shreveport-Bossier, but here we are. A listener submitted a photo a few minutes ago showing an 18-wheeler on the fire in the distance. This incident took place on I-20 heading eastbound at the Greenwood exit. I don't have much information at this point but I will update this article with pictures, videos, and additional information as it becomes available.