Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

A model study on controlling dealloying corrosion attack by lateral modification of surfactant inhibitors

By Shova Neupane, Nicolás A. Rivas, Patricia Losada-Pérez, Jan D’Haen, Heshmat Noei, Thomas. F. Keller, Andreas Stierle, Michael Rudolph, Andreas Terfort, Oscar Bertran, Daniel Crespo, Anton Kokalj, Frank Uwe Renner
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetrimental corrosion is an ever-concerning challenge for metals and alloys. One possible remedy is to apply organic corrosion inhibitors. Despite progress in molecular assembly and inhibitor research, better mechanistic insight on the molecular level is needed. Here we report on the behavior of well-defined artificial molecular interfaces created by micro-contact printing of thiol-inhibitor molecules and subsequent backfilling. The obtained heterogeneity and defects trigger localized dealloying-corrosion of well-defined Cu3Au surfaces. The stability of applied inhibitor molecules depends on alloy surface morphology and on intermolecular forces of the molecular layers. On extended terraces, dealloying preferentially starts at the boundary between areas composed of the two different chain-length inhibitor molecules. Inside of the areas hardly any nucleation of initial pits is visible. Step density strongly influences the morphology of the dealloying attack, while film heterogeneity avoids cracking and controls molecular-scale corrosion attack. The presented surface-science approach, moreover, will ultimately allow to verify the acting mechanisms of inhibitor-cocktails to develop recipes to stabilize metallic alloy surfaces.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitting Corrosion#Study Group#European Union#Organic Chemistry#Normal Behavior#Ec#Np Au#Cp#K Newman#Quanta#Upc#Hasselt University#H W Wagner#R G Whitesides#A S#Nffa#A Renner#Vwr Prolab Chemicals#Imec#F R F Bard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Modeling cometabolism of hexavalent chromium by iron reducing bacteria in tertiary substrate system

In this study, a bacterial strain Serratia sp. was employed for the reduction of synthetically prepared different concentration of Cr(VI) solution (10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 mg/L). Cometabolism study have been carried out in the binary substrate system as well as in the tertiary substrate system. The results revealed that when glucose was added as a co-substrate, at low Cr(VI) concentration, complete reduction was achieved followed by increased biomass growth, but when Cr(VI) concentration was increased to 100 mg/L, the reduction decline to 93%. But in presence of high carbon iron filings (HCIF) as co-substrate even at higher Cr(VI) concentration i.e. 100 mg/L, 100% reduction was achieved and the cell growth continued till 124 h. The study was illustrated via Monod growth kinetic model for tertiary substrate system and the kinetic parameters revealed that the HCIF and glucose combination showed least inhibition to hexavalent chromium reduction by Serratia sp.
ChemistryNature.com

A graph-based network for predicting chemical reaction pathways in solid-state materials synthesis

Accelerated inorganic synthesis remains a significant challenge in the search for novel, functional materials. Many of the principles which enable “synthesis by design” in synthetic organic chemistry do not exist in solid-state chemistry, despite the availability of extensive computed/experimental thermochemistry data. In this work, we present a chemical reaction network model for solid-state synthesis constructed from available thermochemistry data and devise a computationally tractable approach for suggesting likely reaction pathways via the application of pathfinding algorithms and linear combination of lowest-cost paths in the network. We demonstrate initial success of the network in predicting complex reaction pathways comparable to those reported in the literature for YMnO3, Y2Mn2O7, Fe2SiS4, and YBa2Cu3O6.5. The reaction network presents opportunities for enabling reaction pathway prediction, rapid iteration between experimental/theoretical results, and ultimately, control of the synthesis of solid-state materials.
ChemistryNature.com

Flow of long chain hydrocarbons through carbon nanotubes (CNTs)

The pressure-driven flow of long-chain hydrocarbons in nanosized pores is important in energy, environmental, biological, and pharmaceutical applications. This paper examines the flow of hexane, heptane, and decane in carbon nanotubes (CNTs) of pore diameters 1–8 nm using molecular dynamic simulations. Enhancement of water flow in CNTs in comparison to rates predicted by continuum models has been well established in the literature. Our work was intended to observe if molecular dynamic simulations of hydrocarbon flow in CNTs produced similar enhancements. We used the OPLS-AA force field to simulate the hydrocarbons and the CNTs. Our simulations predicted the bulk densities of the hydrocarbons to be within 3% of the literature values. Molecular sizes and shapes of the hydrocarbon molecules compared to the pore size create interesting density patterns for smaller sized CNTs. We observed moderate flow enhancements for all the hydrocarbons (1–100) flowing through small-sized CNTs. For very small CNTs the larger hydrocarbons were forced to flow in a cork-screw fashion. As a result of this flow orientation, the larger molecules flowed as effectively (similar enhancements) as the smaller hydrocarbons.
ChemistryNature.com

Magnetic properties of (BiLa)(Fe,Co)O films fabricated by a pulsed DC reactive sputtering and demonstration of magnetization reversal by electric field

(Bi1−xLax)(Fe,Co)O3 multiferroic magnetic film were fabricated using pulsed DC (direct current) sputtering technique and demonstrated magnetization reversal by applied electric field. The fabricated (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 films exhibited hysteresis curves of both ferromagnetic and ferroelectric behavior. The saturated magnetization (Ms) of the multiferroic film was about 70 emu/cm3. The squareness (S) (= remanent magnetization (Mr)/Ms) and coercivity (Hc) of perpendicular to film plane are 0.64 and 4.2 kOe which are larger compared with films in parallel to film plane of 0.5 and 2.5 kOe. The electric and magnetic domain structures of the (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 film analyzed by electric force microscopy (EFM) and magnetic force microscopy (MFM) were clearly induced with submicron scale by applying a local electric field. This magnetization reversal indicates the future realization of high performance magnetic device with low power consumption.
ScienceNature.com

Self-biased magnetoelectric switching at room temperature in three-phase ferroelectric–antiferromagnetic–ferrimagnetic nanocomposites

Magnetoelectric systems could be used to develop magnetoelectric random access memory and microsensor devices. One promising system is the two-phase 3-1-type multiferroic nanocomposite in which a one-dimensional magnetic column is embedded in a three-dimensional ferroelectric matrix. However, it suffers from a number of limitations including unwanted leakage currents and the need for biasing with a magnetic field. Here we show that the addition of an antiferromagnet to a 3-1-type multiferroic nanocomposite can lead to a large, self-biased magnetoelectric effect at room temperature. Our three-phase system is composed of a ferroelectric Na0.5Bi0.5TiO3 matrix in which ferrimagnetic NiFe2O4 nanocolumns coated with antiferromagnetic p-type NiO are embedded. This system, which is self-assembled, exhibits a magnetoelectric coefficient of up to 1.38 × 10–9 s m–1, which is large enough to switch the magnetic anisotropy from the easy axis (Keff = 0.91 × 104 J m–3) to the easy plane (Keff = –1.65 × 104 J m–3).
ChemistryNature.com

Green synthesis of multifunctional carbon coated copper oxide nanosheets and their photocatalytic and antibacterial activities

The studies of metal oxides in environmental remediation of chemical and biological pollutants are gaining colossal importance. Herein, we report the facile synthesis of multifunctional copper oxide nanosheets (CuO NS) using an aqueous extract of Rhazya stricta. The phytochemical investigation of R. stricta indicated the presence of saponins, tannins, and reducing sugars, responsible for the reduction and stabilization of CuO NS. A UV–Visible spectrophotometer initially confirmed the fabrication of CuO NS with specific Surface Plasmon Resonance at 294 nm. Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopy (FE-SEM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy FTIR, and XRD were further used to characterize the CuO NS. The obtained CuO NS were poly-dispersed with an average size of 20 nm. Interestingly these particles were aligned together in 3D cubical sheets layered above each other via self-assembly. The as-synthesized CuO NS showed enhanced antibacterial potential (17.63 mm, overall mean inhibition zone) in comparison to the known antibiotics (11.51 mm, overall mean inhibition zone) against both Solanaceous crop's wilt-causing bacteria (Ralstonia solanacearum and Clavibacter michiganensis). Furthermore, the appreciable photocatalytic potential of CuO NS has also been observed, causing 83% degradation of methylene blue (MB) upon solar irradiation. The synthesis methodology is devoid of any toxic waste or by-products. It could be used to produce eco-friendly CuO nanomaterial for industrial uses.
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis, photocatalytic and antidiabetic properties of ZnO/PVA nanoparticles

A series of ZnO and ZnO/poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA) catalysts were prepared using sol–gel method. An X-ray diffraction analysis confirmed the existence of the wurtzite ZnO phase, and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) observation revealed the formation of spherical ZnO and ZnO/PVA nanoparticles. The decomposition of methylene blue (MB) and methyl orange (MO) induced by the synthesized pure ZnO and ZnO/PVA nanoparticles was studied under ultraviolet–visible irradiation. Among the catalysts evaluated, ZnO/5PVA was the most active in the decomposition of MB, whereas ZnO/7PVA was the most active catalyst in the decomposition of MO. Moreover, an investigation of the biological activity of pure ZnO and ZnO/PVA indicated that ZnO/5PVA exhibited the best performance in lowering the glucose level in diabetic rats.
EngineeringNature.com

Diverse electronic and magnetic properties of CrS enabling strain-controlled 2D lateral heterostructure spintronic devices

Lateral heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) materials, integrating different phases or materials into a single piece of nanosheet, have attracted intensive research interests for electronic devices. Extending the 2D lateral heterostructures to spintronics demands more diverse electromagnetic properties of 2D materials. In this paper, using density functional theory calculations, we survey all IV, V, and VI group transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) and discover that CrS2 has the most diverse electronic and magnetic properties: antiferromagnetic (AFM) metallic 1T phase, non-magnetic (NM) semiconductor 2H phase, and ferromagnetic (FM) semiconductor 1T′ phase with a Curie temperature of ~1000 K. Interestingly, we find that a tensile or compressive strain can turn the 1T′ phase into a spin-up or spin-down half-metal. Such strain tunability can be attributed to the lattice deformation under tensile/compressive strain that selectively promotes the spin-up/spin-down VBM (valence band bottom) orbital interactions. The diverse electromagnetic properties and the strain tunability enable strain-controlled spintronic devices using a single piece of CrS2 nanosheet with improved energy efficiency. As a demo, a prototypical design of the spin-valve logic device is presented. It offers a promising solution to address the challenge of high energy consumption in miniaturized spintronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Impacts of Atlantic multidecadal variability on the tropical Pacific: a multi-model study

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volume 4, Article number: 33 (2021) Cite this article. Atlantic multidecadal variability (AMV) has been linked to the observed slowdown of global warming over 1998–2012 through its impact on the tropical Pacific. Given the global importance of tropical Pacific variability, better understanding this Atlantic–Pacific teleconnection is key for improving climate predictions, but the robustness and strength of this link are uncertain. Analyzing a multi-model set of sensitivity experiments, we find that models differ by a factor of 10 in simulating the amplitude of the Equatorial Pacific cooling response to observed AMV warming. The inter-model spread is mainly driven by different amounts of moist static energy injection from the tropical Atlantic surface into the upper troposphere. We reduce this inter-model uncertainty by analytically correcting models for their mean precipitation biases and we quantify that, following an observed 0.26 °C AMV warming, the equatorial Pacific cools by 0.11 °C with an inter-model standard deviation of 0.03 °C.
ChemistryNature.com

Local electronic structure variation resulting in Li ‘filament’ formation within solid electrolytes

Solid electrolytes hold great promise for enabling the use of Li metal anodes. The main problem is that during cycling, Li can infiltrate along grain boundaries and cause short circuits, resulting in potentially catastrophic battery failure. At present, this phenomenon is not well understood. Here, through electron microscopy measurements on a representative system, Li7La3Zr2O12, we discover that Li infiltration in solid oxide electrolytes is strongly associated with local electronic band structure. About half of the Li7La3Zr2O12 grain boundaries were found to have a reduced bandgap, around 1–3 eV, making them potential channels for leakage current. Instead of combining with electrons at the cathode, Li+ ions are hence prematurely reduced by electrons at grain boundaries, forming local Li filaments. The eventual interconnection of these filaments results in a short circuit. Our discovery reveals that the grain-boundary electronic conductivity must be a primary concern for optimization in future solid-state battery design.
PhysicsNature.com

Are Shockley-Read-Hall and ABC models valid for lead halide perovskites?

Metal halide perovskites are an important class of emerging semiconductors. Their charge carrier dynamics is poorly understood due to limited knowledge of defect physics and charge carrier recombination mechanisms. Nevertheless, classical ABC and Shockley-Read-Hall (SRH) models are ubiquitously applied to perovskites without considering their validity. Herein, an advanced technique mapping photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) as a function of both the excitation pulse energy and repetition frequency is developed and employed to examine the validity of these models. While ABC and SRH fail to explain the charge dynamics in a broad range of conditions, the addition of Auger recombination and trapping to the SRH model enables a quantitative fitting of PLQY maps and low-power PL decay kinetics, and extracting trap concentrations and efficacies. However, PL kinetics at high power are too fast and cannot be explained. The proposed PLQY mapping technique is ideal for a comprehensive testing of theories and applicable to any semiconductor.
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis and comparative study on the structural and optical properties of ZnO doped with Ni and Ag nanopowders fabricated by sol gel technique

In this work we have tried to prepare Ni and Ag doped ZnO nanopowders using the sol gel technique. The influence of Ni and Ag (1, 3 and 5 mol.%) on the crystalline structure and optical properties of ZnO was investigated. The samples were characterized by XRD, FTIR and UV–visible spectrophotometer. XRD patterns confirmed the wurtzite formation of doped and undoped ZnO nanopowders. The average crystallite sizes of the prepared samples found from XRD were 19 nm for undoped ZnO, from 17 to 22 nm for Ni-ZnO and from 19 to 26 nm for Ag-ZnO. The average crystallite size of Ag-ZnO increased with increasing Ag contents. Different optical properties of Ni-ZnO and Ag-ZnO nanopowders were observed for different Ni and Ag content. The band gaps of Ni-ZnO and Ag-ZnO nanopowders were lower than that of the undoped ZnO (3.1 eV). The band gaps of Ag-ZnO were lower than that of Ni-ZnO. The optical properties of ZnO were enhanced by Ni (mol.%) in the UV region and by Ag (3 and 5 mol.%) in the visible region.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
PhysicsNature.com

Spin glass behavior and magnetic boson peak in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid

Glassy magnetic behavior has been observed in a wide range of crystalline magnetic materials called spin glass. Here, we report spin glass behavior in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid, C4mimFeCl4. Magnetization measurements demonstrate that an antiferromagnetic ordering occurs at TN = 2.3 K in the crystalline state, while a spin glass transition occurs at TSG = 0.4 K in the structural glass state. In addition, localized magnetic excitations were found in the spin glass state by inelastic neutron scattering, in contrast to spin-wave excitations in the ordered phase of the crystalline sample. The localized excitation was scaled by the Bose population factor below TSG and gradually disappeared above TSG. This feature is highly reminiscent of boson peaks commonly observed in structural glasses. We suggest the “magnetic” boson peak to be one of the inherent dynamics of a spin glass state.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
IndustryNature.com

A unified description of non-radiative voltage losses in organic solar cells

Recent advances in organic solar cells based on non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) come with reduced non-radiative voltage losses (ΔVnr). Here we show that, in contrast to the energy-gap-law dependence observed in conventional donor:fullerene blends, the ΔVnr values in state-of-the-art donor:NFA organic solar cells show no correlation with the energies of charge-transfer electronic states at donor:acceptor interfaces. By combining temperature-dependent electroluminescence experiments and dynamic vibronic simulations, we provide a unified description of ΔVnr for both fullerene- and NFA-based devices. We highlight the critical role that the thermal population of local exciton states plays in low-ΔVnr systems. An important finding is that the photoluminescence yield of the pristine materials defines the lower limit of ΔVnr. We also demonstrate that the reduction in ΔVnr (for example, <0.2 V) can be obtained without sacrificing charge generation efficiency. Our work suggests designing donor and acceptor materials with high luminescence efficiency and complementary optical absorption bands extending into the near-infrared region.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.