Franklin, KY

Harold Wayne Freeman

Franklin Favorite
 13 days ago

Harold Wayne Freeman, age 62 of Franklin, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Cremation followed the service. Online condolences may be made at www.crafton.

