Harold Wayne Freeman

An article in the May 13, 1930, issue of the Daily News reported that a local jewelry store had a very special tradition for each year’s graduating classes. The name of every student at any high school in the county was placed onto the face of a clock. The clock was then wound and placed into the window of the Hartig & Binzel shop in the Turpin Building on State Street. When the clock stopped, the names it stopped on received special prizes, including Bulova watches, rings and a pen/pencil set.