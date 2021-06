Crude prices are rallying after major producers showed patience over how much to increase production going into the second half of the year and on improving demand prospects now that Europe is poised to vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population in July. While large parts of Asia continue to struggle with COVID-19, energy markets remain fixated over the overwhelming strong demand that is coming out of the US and Europe. In normal times, the oil price surge since the beginning of the year would have threatened the upcoming driving/flying season, but coming out of pandemic, that will not derail most travel plans.