Throwback Thursday: Day is done at Snow Hill
These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 28, 1937:. “SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —The world’s longest suspension bridge, spanning the mile-wide Golden Gate, was opened to thousands of motorists today after a preview by 202,000 pedestrians. Bridge officials, who saw their pedestrian traffic forecasts shattered, made preparations for a first-crossing automobile jam expected to fill all six lanes on the $35 million span. Automobiles containing up to five occupants pay 50 cents to cross the bridge. Trucks pay a higher rate. Pedestrians pay a nickel each.”www.wnewsj.com