Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, OH

Throwback Thursday: Day is done at Snow Hill

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are some highlights from the News Journal on May 28, 1937:. “SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —The world’s longest suspension bridge, spanning the mile-wide Golden Gate, was opened to thousands of motorists today after a preview by 202,000 pedestrians. Bridge officials, who saw their pedestrian traffic forecasts shattered, made preparations for a first-crossing automobile jam expected to fill all six lanes on the $35 million span. Automobiles containing up to five occupants pay 50 cents to cross the bridge. Trucks pay a higher rate. Pedestrians pay a nickel each.”

www.wnewsj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Sabina, OH
City
Lebanon, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Ott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Snow Hill#Memorial Day#Automobiles#Will Hill#William Hill#Fire Trucks#City Police#The News Journal#Ap#Pedestrians#Smith Place#The Cincinnati Reds#Golden Gate#Bridge Officials#Wilmington Residents#East End#Artificial Flowers#Motorists Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Where did my street go?

I worked an entire career (actually two careers) to qualify for retirement. Now, I have to admit, I love being retired. I generally stay up late watching the news, then a little bit of one of the late shows. Most of my mornings are relaxed enough that I can get...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Six more graduates to be recognized at 8th drug docket graduation

WILMINGTON – Six more graduates of the You-Turn Recovery Docket will be recognized at the upcoming ceremony of the specialized drug program which is a component of Clinton County Common Pleas Court. The event will be Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at the Elevation Church, 107 Eagle-Martin Drive, Blanchester,...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The family-friendly event is open to the public with vendors selling home decor items, crafts, antiques, clothing/jewelry, a live custom-iron forge and more. Food trucks and Kona Ice will be on-site to provide beverages, sweet concessions, and lunch items.
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Clinton County Master Gardeners hold plants sale

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Master Gardeners held their annual springtime plants sale on Saturday morning at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring annuals, perennials, and vegetable plants. The Clinton County Master Gardener volunteers program has been in existence since 1995. The Master Gardener program is still going strong with volunteers...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Local students earn college honors; SOESC sets meeting

At Capital University in Bexley, Ohio for the spring 2021 semester: Named to the President’s List (3.85-4.0 GPA) were: Mackenzie Click, Chad Davis, Dalton Jones, Brandon Madden, Josie Nichols, and Allison Wallace of Wilmington, Ethan Reedy of New Vienna, and Hannah Pickering of Lees Creek. Morgan Bahr of Wilmington was...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Start getting ready for ‘Kids Market Day’

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is pleased to announce the 2021 “Kids Market Day” on Saturday, July 17 during our normal market hours of 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Market is held on Mulberry Street between Locust and Main streets in downtown Wilmington, rain or shine. Kids ages 7-17 are...
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court: Several get lengthy jail sentences, large fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

History Center is all abuzz

WILMINGTON — With the help of local beekeeper Wayne Wilkin, the Clinton County History Center safely removed a large swarming hive of honey bees from a maple tree on their property near Lincoln Street. Director Shelby Boatman was onsite and said it was exciting to experience beekeeping duties firsthand, but...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Wilmington College donates mastodon artifact to Fort Ancient

WILMINGTON — Don Muchmore recalls, as a young boy, hearing family members recount the story of a 10,000-year-old mastodon tusk found on their family farm near Clarksville in the mid-1950s. “When I came to the College in 1970, there was the tusk hanging in Kettering Hall that my dad told...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Great days to play at parks

Sarah and Arianna Constant enjoy a picnic. Rowan Romohr takes a swing. Ira, Elsa and Inga Osterbrock are dressed to feed the ducks. It has been — and will continue to be — a week of beautiful spring days to take the kids to the many parks across Wilmington and Clinton County. These children, with their parents and/or grandparents looking on, are enjoying the amenities at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park including picnicking and feeding the ducks, as well as across Fife Avenue at the Little Hearts Big Smiles Park playground. In the composite photo are, from left: Crosley and Caylee Lamb; Cecilia Roose; and Tannen Romohr.
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Busy local 4-H clubs include Pork Pride

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 25 with 37 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Ebon Louderback led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Drive-through food pantry on Thursday

WILMINGTON — Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio will be hosting a Food for All Mobile Pantry from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at the St. Columbkille Parish Center, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington. The food distribution will be at the parish center door in the alleyway. The recipients should...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Photography topic of garden club meeting

Vicki Ferguson was the speaker at the May 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. For many years, Vicki was editor of The Garden Path, the publication of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, the association within which the Wilmington Garden Club operates. Vicki received the OAGC Presidential Citation in...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Full-on Clinton County Fair in the works, say Ag Society officers

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) is planning on a “full-go,” a “full slate of events” for this summer’s county fair, board officers told county commissioners Wednesday. Last summer, a basically full fair including rides was held, with some COVID-19 modifications. The decision last year to move...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Wanted: Reader recipes for Salt

The News Journal is asking readers to submit their favorite recipes for its bi-monthly lifestyle publication — Salt magazine. All recipes will be considered for publication in a future issue of Salt. Readers should email their recipes to info@wnewsj.com or mail it to Salt magazine c/o News Journal, 1547 Rombach...