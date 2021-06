I hope you are all enjoying the long weekend. Are you getting together with family and friends for a barbeque or extra time to work around the house? While Memorial Day gives many of us an extra day off it is important that we commemorate all the loved ones we have lost by their fighting for our country. These individuals have selflessly fought for each and every one of us. I am forever grateful for all of these heroes. I appreciate their sacrifices, their pride for our country, their tireless acts while in the service and beyond while keeping all of us safe from harm. Thanks to the families that are honoring a lost loved one but also thanks to all that continue to fight for our country. Check out our Memorial Day Events Guide HERE.