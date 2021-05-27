Cancel
Chemistry

Magnetic properties of (BiLa)(Fe,Co)O films fabricated by a pulsed DC reactive sputtering and demonstration of magnetization reversal by electric field

By Munusamy Kuppan, Daichi Yamamoto, Genta Egawa, Sivaperuman Kalainathan, Satoru Yoshimura
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bi1−xLax)(Fe,Co)O3 multiferroic magnetic film were fabricated using pulsed DC (direct current) sputtering technique and demonstrated magnetization reversal by applied electric field. The fabricated (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 films exhibited hysteresis curves of both ferromagnetic and ferroelectric behavior. The saturated magnetization (Ms) of the multiferroic film was about 70 emu/cm3. The squareness (S) (= remanent magnetization (Mr)/Ms) and coercivity (Hc) of perpendicular to film plane are 0.64 and 4.2 kOe which are larger compared with films in parallel to film plane of 0.5 and 2.5 kOe. The electric and magnetic domain structures of the (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 film analyzed by electric force microscopy (EFM) and magnetic force microscopy (MFM) were clearly induced with submicron scale by applying a local electric field. This magnetization reversal indicates the future realization of high performance magnetic device with low power consumption.

#Pulsed Dc#Electric Field#Magnetic Structure#Atomic Force Microscopy#Surface Devices#Si Films#Google Domains#La And Co#Xrd#Bi La#Fe Co#Ta Pt#Rf#H Matsui#Mn Co#Efm#S H Wang#G E#Akita University#Toei
Science
Chemistry
