Magnetic properties of (BiLa)(Fe,Co)O films fabricated by a pulsed DC reactive sputtering and demonstration of magnetization reversal by electric field
(Bi1−xLax)(Fe,Co)O3 multiferroic magnetic film were fabricated using pulsed DC (direct current) sputtering technique and demonstrated magnetization reversal by applied electric field. The fabricated (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 films exhibited hysteresis curves of both ferromagnetic and ferroelectric behavior. The saturated magnetization (Ms) of the multiferroic film was about 70 emu/cm3. The squareness (S) (= remanent magnetization (Mr)/Ms) and coercivity (Hc) of perpendicular to film plane are 0.64 and 4.2 kOe which are larger compared with films in parallel to film plane of 0.5 and 2.5 kOe. The electric and magnetic domain structures of the (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 film analyzed by electric force microscopy (EFM) and magnetic force microscopy (MFM) were clearly induced with submicron scale by applying a local electric field. This magnetization reversal indicates the future realization of high performance magnetic device with low power consumption.www.nature.com