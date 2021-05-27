Cancel
Low-temperature direct bonding of InP and diamond substrates under atmospheric conditions

By Takashi Matsumae, Ryo Takigawa, Yuichi Kurashima, Hideki Takagi, Eiji Higurashi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn InP substrate was directly bonded on a diamond heat spreader for efficient heat dissipation. The InP surface activated by oxygen plasma and the diamond surface cleaned with an NH3/H2O2 mixture were contacted under atmospheric conditions. Subsequently, the InP/diamond specimen was annealed at 250 °C to form direct bonding. The InP and diamond substrates formed atomic bonds with a shear strength of 9.3 MPa through an amorphous intermediate layer with a thickness of 3 nm. As advanced thermal management can be provided by typical surface cleaning processes followed by low-temperature annealing, the proposed bonding method would facilitate next-generation InP devices, such as transistors for high-frequency and high-power operations.

