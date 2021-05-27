Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Restrained After Fan Dumps Popcorn on His Head During Game

wvli927.com
 12 days ago

If any basketball fans have uneaten snacks they don’t want, Russell Westbrook would clearly prefer they deposit the food in the trash rather than tossing it at him.

wvli927.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Snacks#Star#Trash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Fan has season-ticket membership revoked and is banned from the Wells Fargo Center for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers revoked the season-ticket membership of the fan who poured popcorn Wednesday night on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. The person is also indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center. This comes after an investigation into the incident that occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' 120-95 Game 2 victory over the Wizards.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Lakers: 3 free agents Los Angeles should sign in 2021 offseason

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to return to the NBA Finals in 2022, they should consider signing these three free agents this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers did not accomplish their 2020-21 season goal of winning the NBA championship for the second consecutive year, as they fell to the Phoenix Suns in six games during their first-round matchup. While the Suns proved to be a tough competitor, the Lakers’ supporting cast did not perform well when LeBron James was off the court, especially once Anthony Davis was sidelined due to a groin strain.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant unloads on ESPN’s Jay Williams over Giannis story

Kevin Durant has once again heard something about himself in the media that he did not appreciate, and you knew the Brooklyn Nets star was not going to ignore it. ESPN’s Jay Williams recalled on “Get Up!” Tuesday morning the time he once compared Durant to Giannis Antetokounmpo by saying Giannis is like a combination of Durant and Anthony Davis. Williams said Durant caught wind of the analysis and reamed him out over it at a holiday party.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Blunt Comment About 1 Lakers Player

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers saw their season come to a disappointing end at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James and a hobbled Anthony Davis were no match for Devin Booker and the red-hot Suns who won the series 4-2. Among the players who failed to make a significant impact on the series was Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Comment

Jeff Van Gundy typically doesn’t hold anything back while calling NBA games for ABC/ESPN. That was especially true on Sunday afternoon. The former NBA head coach turned broadcaster had quite the comment when talking about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Van Gundy appeared to say the following about the European...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

NBA Playoff Spectators Must've Been Distracted When They Saw Beyoncé's Date Night Outfit

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are back to their courtside basketball outings, which means we get to witness more of her spot-on date night looks. The couple made an appearance at the Brooklyn Nets game on June 5, and naturally, Beyoncé chose a sleek outfit for the occasion. Her David Koma corset mini dress and sparkling statement jacket ensured she captured attention even as spectators kept their eyes on the game.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Jason Kidd News

One day after Damian Lillard publicly endorsed Jason Kidd for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy, Kidd says he’s withdrawn his name from consideration. While Lillard told Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes that Kidd “is the guy I want,” Kidd told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he is not interested in the position.