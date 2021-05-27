NBA Star Russell Westbrook Restrained After Fan Dumps Popcorn on His Head During Game

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to return to the NBA Finals in 2022, they should consider signing these three free agents this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers did not accomplish their 2020-21 season goal of winning the NBA championship for the second consecutive year, as they fell to the Phoenix Suns in six games during their first-round matchup. While the Suns proved to be a tough competitor, the Lakers’ supporting cast did not perform well when LeBron James was off the court, especially once Anthony Davis was sidelined due to a groin strain.