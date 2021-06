When Ryan Scott Blinston was arrested last year, authorities say he was trying to smash in a door with a hatchet to finish killing a man whose throat he had slashed. That man would have become Blinston’s fourth victim, according to officials who call the Northern California tree trimmer a serial killer. Officials say that, before a SWAT team arrived to arrest him, he had left a bloody trail in an area where violence is usually about drugs, gangs and domestic disputes.