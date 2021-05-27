Customer stops armed robbery, disarms gunman before police arrive

Jasper County law enforcement says there’s a new scam going on to separate you from your money. Scammers are targeting elderly people, claiming to be a legal representative of a grandchild or other family member. The scammers say the family member was in an accident or in jail. Then someone claiming to be a bondsman or attorney comes on the phone and tells you to withdraw cash from the bank and await further instructions. In the past, this scam involved you getting a gift card or wiring the money. Now scammers are actually coming to your door to collect the cash. If you get a call like this, hang up and check with family members. A white SUV has also been identified as a vehicle used in the scam. If you have information on this, call your local law enforcement.