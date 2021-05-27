Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia says it will end activities in Russia

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The board of Open Russia, an organisation linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has decided to end its operations in Russia, it said on Thursday. The decision was taken to protect its supporters due to draft legislation targeting “undesirable” organisations, it said.

kfgo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Russia#Anti Kremlin#Reuters#Moscow#Legislation#Reporting#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Related
MilitaryRepublic

US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic

REYKJAVIK. Iceland — The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area. As Russia assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council on Thursday, the U.S. rallied other members to...
Politicskfgo.com

Kremlin says Russia-U.S. talks a ‘positive signal’ for Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday that what it called constructive talks between Moscow’s and Washington’s top diplomats were a “positive signal” for holding a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister...
InternetUnion Leader

Russia is still the biggest player in disinformation, Facebook says

A Facebook report released Wednesday says that Russia is still the largest producer of disinformation, a notable finding just five years after Russian operatives launched a far-reaching campaign to infiltrate social media during the 2016 presidential election campaign. Facebook says it has uncovered disinformation campaigns in more than 50 countries...
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

Alexei Navalny says Russia opened three new investigations against him

Jailed Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he was informed of three new investigations the Russian government opened against him. Why it matters: The development comes just weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, for the first in-person summit.
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Flirts Hard With Russia in Kremlin-Backed Forum

Elon Musk told a Kremlin-sponsored forum that he is thinking about opening a Tesla plant in Russia. But he also said he’s an alien, so maybe don’t hold your breath for a ribbon-cutting any time soon. “I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said, according to Bloomberg News. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.” The Wall Street Journal reports that the billionaire, who is a U.S. government contractor through his SpaceX rocket company, also called for warmer relations between Washington and Moscow. “There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia,” Musk said. “There should be more dialogue and communication between Russia and the United States.” As for whether Musk really thinks he’s an alien, the Journal says he was joking.
Politics24newshd.tv

Kremlin hails 'positive signals' in US-Russia ties

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday hailed "positive signals" for ties with Washington, after a meeting of the top Russian and US diplomats and Washington's waiving of some sanctions. The comments came after a spike in tensions between the rival powers that has recalled the Cold War, and with Russian...
Militarywtaq.com

Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. bomber – reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian military scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. B-52H bomber over the Baltic Sea, Russian news agencies reported, citing the military. They said the bomber has not violated the Russian airspace. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Giles Elgood)
Militarywtaq.com

Russia to conduct strategic military drills in Arctic this autumn – Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will conduct strategic military drills in the Arctic this autumn, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s northern fleet as saying on Tuesday. Russia has built up in recent years its military presence in the Arctic, where receding ice has raised the prospect of resources opening up.
CoronavirusBirmingham Star

Russia will always be there for India, says Russian envoy

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Russia is getting requests from Indian states and companies for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines, said Russian Deputy Envoy Roman Babushkin, adding that "all proposals" are being studied "very carefully". Speaking to ANI, the deputy envoy said that supplies of Sputnik...
BusinessEast Bay Times

Musk says Tesla looking at Russia for production hub

MOSCOW – Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there. Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.
Europehot96.com

Russia detains ex-chief of opposition group Open Russia – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A former director of Open Russia, an opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has been removed from a plane in St. Petersburg and arrested, a monitoring group reported on Tuesday. OVD-Info, a group which monitors police action against opposition figures,...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

U.S. Tells Russia It Will Not Rejoin Open Skies Treaty

The United States has informed Russia it will not rejoin the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed unarmed surveillance flights over military sites of member countries. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told her Russian counterpart of the official decision on May 27. 'The United States regrets that the Treaty...
Carskfgo.com

Russia begins production of high-end sedan promoted by Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday has begun production of the Aurus Senat luxury sedan car promoted by President Vladimir Putin. Russia unveiled plans for the Aurus line of cars in 2013. Putin helped to promote its limousine model by driving it during his 2018 inauguration as president for a new six-year term.
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sudan general: Military to review navy base deal with Russia

CAIRO — A top Sudanese military official said the government will review an agreement with Russia to establish a navy base in the African country. The remarks about the deal, which dates back to the government of now-deposed Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and has not been ratified by the Sudanese parliament, indicate that Khartoum is seeking some changes to the agreement.