Ascension Parish, LA

In-Person Ascension Parish Library Events for Kids and Teens in June

By Pelican Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at the library for loads of Bingo Day fun and win some cool prizes too. We’ll play multiple rounds of preschool picture bingo, and everyone is sure to leave with a prize. Designed for kids ages 3 – 5. Younger participants may need assistance from an adult or older sibling. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited. Registration is required. Call or visit your Ascension Parish Library location to register.

