In-Person Ascension Parish Library Events for Kids and Teens in June

Beginning Monday, May 24, readers of all ages are welcome to register online for Tails and Tales, Ascension Parish Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program. Participants can earn prizes based on the number of books, magazines, or audiobooks that you read or listen to. Sign up and log your reading and activities on Beanstack at myAPL.beanstack.org. Printed book logs will also be available at all Ascension Parish Library locations. Along with prizes for reading, participants can also earn chances to win one of our grand prizes. For more details about our grand prizes, how to register, or how to take part in upcoming events, stop by any library location or visit us online at myAPL.org. Get ready to have a fun summer!