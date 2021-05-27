How can this couple maximize Social Security benefits?

Q. I’m 62 and considering retirement. I may work another six to 12 months. Both of my parents died in their early 70s because of health issues. I have the same issues. My wife is 59 and will work at least another three years to qualify for her pension, and her side of the family lives forever, with her dad at 93 and one his own. I plan to draw Social Security between 65 and 67 depending on my health, while my wife waits until she turns 70. She’s been the larger earner. And we have sufficient assets without Social Security. If I draw on my record at 65, my wife will be 62 and also likely retired. Will she get spousal benefits off of my account till she turns 70 and draws on her work record?