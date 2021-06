The French Ministry of the Interior has identified its so-called “compelling reasons” that would allow travelers from the UK to enter France (scroll down for full list of requirements). As of today, there is no specific exemption for entertainment business professionals, raising further questions as to how this might affect folks wanting to attend the Cannes Film Festival which runs from July 6-17. We hear that the news has Brits scrambling. Multiple PR companies with films at the festival are facing uncertainty and are holding meetings to come up with a plan.