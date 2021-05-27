Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Make Yourself Comfortable

By Ian McMurray
theamericanscholar.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was in the last semester of my graduate program when the pandemic hit, and despite everything, I glimpsed a silver lining. Maybe, if I was forced to stay inside an apartment for months on end, I would make outsized progress on my collection of short stories. Quarantine seemed like a bizarre chrysalis that I could enter as a lowly M.F.A. student and exit as an author. But that didn’t happen. Instead, I’ve spent my time watching craft-centric competition reality shows.

theamericanscholar.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Thede
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Happy People#Work Time#Beautiful People#Personal Time#Short Time#Channel 4#Chinese#Nbc#Npr#Comfort#Familiarity#Style#Calm#Competitive Gift Wrapping#Sensibility#Gingham#Interior Decorating#Reassurance#Wrap Battle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Netflix
Related
FIFAThrive Global

Parminder Nagra: “Pace yourself”

Pace yourself … When in an emotional scene for the first time on TV, there was no time for rehearsals so I tried to keep my emotion going all day, and I felt like someone had beat me up the following day because of all the extra muscles I was using in my body. After a week, the director kindly told me that I did a great job, and that if I ended up with anything bigger I would need to pace myself.
Appareltownandcountrymag.com

The Secret to What Makes a Pair of High Heels Comfortable

When you're a surgically trained podiatrist, the question,"What shoes should I buy?" comes up fairly often—especially after a pandemic during which everyone's sky high heels have been relegated to the backs of their closets.. And if you're Marion Parke, this question leads you on a train of thought that results in a shoe brand beloved by Dr. Jill Biden, Sara Bareilles, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Animalsawesomegang.com

Cloud-Named-Chloe and Her Cat Louey: Science Fiction for Curious Kids

About Cloud-Named-Chloe and Her Cat Louey: Science Fiction for Curious Kids. “What a lovely way to introduce the idea of DNA and genetics to kids 6+!”. As the morning sun tickled Chloe, she laughed and floated out of her bed. “Hey, Louey, what shape should I be today?” she asked, bouncing up and down in front of a full-length mirror.”
CelebritiesSpin

Offset Is Finally Comfortable

The 29-year-old, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is laying, damn near flat, in the passenger’s seat of a car that’s probably worth more than twice my salary. We’re gossiping about movie roles that would be good looks for him and, without hesitation, he says that being a gangbanger on screen is the exact opposite of what he wants to do now. Let robbing people and selling drugs live in his past. He’s on to bigger and better things.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Remind yourself you’re the best !!

Nothing will moves you, until you believe you are best, you can do it, you’ll make it !! Nobody will come to you everyday and motivate you, strengthen you.. you have to push yourself to do it. You are your motivator. Though your friends and family encourage you, motivates you, its up to you to push yourself further. For pushing yourself you should have positive thoughts about yourself.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 Comforting Books About Friendship Breakups

Sure, romantic breakups hurt, but people don't talk enough about how friendship breakups are earth-shattering as well. There’s a lot of self-care tips around how to move on from an ex, but there are fewer guides on how to get our shit together when our best friends — who might be as close as family members — part ways with us. I had my fair share of friendship breakups over the years, and I still wonder what became of those I shared memories with. For those whose friendships died a slow painful death, who fell out of love with their friends, and who got ghosted when you needed friends, here are five books about friendship breakups that might give some comfort, especially in these trying times:
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Be a Better Friend to Yourself

It's important to have a good relationship with ourselves — to be able to trust ourselves, meet our needs, and enjoy our own company. Most of us know how to be a good friend to others, but being a friend to ourselves feels harder. Some ways to treat oneself like...
TV SeriesVox

The empty comfort of Friends: The Reunion

Friends has aged brilliantly and not well at all. To celebrate the series in 2021 with a reunion special is almost too tricky to attempt. It’s really the pilot, which aired on NBC on September 22, 1994, that provides the best précis for the whole show. “The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate” starts with a loose sequence of random people we’ve never met just hanging out in a coffeehouse, talking about dating and weird dreams.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Comfortable Lounge Dresses

As we embark on the summertime and many of us are still working from home, a comfortable lounge dress is a must. Luckily, Hernest Project— a Quebec-based sleep and loungewear brand that seeks to reimagine what we traditionally understand from 'stylish comfies'—has got us covered with its Frankie Lounge Dress.
RecipesMontana Standard

Finding comfort in chicken cacciatore

Whenever I want something homey for dinner, something that truly satisfies me to the core, I make chicken cacciatore. Weather doesn’t play a role. You’ll find me at the stove cooking this comfort food just about any time of the year. Vegetables with mix of textures and tastes. One name...
Food & Drinksrdrnews.com

Comfort food and books for comfort

Mustard, more than a condiment — and the book “Dead in THAT Beach House,” by M. Glenda Rosen. Spring is here, though it feels more like an early summer. Vaccines against the dreadful COVID-19 are getting administered left and right, and there are many who are closing their home offices and returning to their places of work. I don’t know about you, but now that the yoga pants will be replaced by regular pants again, I have been checking my wardrobe to see how my pre-pandemic clothes fit. In case of adjustments, I have already started — earlier this year — to lower my calorie intake and bulk up with vegetables, without butter or rich sauces. One of my favorite go-to sauce replacements is mustard. One teaspoon has on average less than five calories, no sugar, no fat and only small amounts of sodium — altogether, a much healthier choice than many other condiments. Mustard’s flavor can enrich any sauce because its taste is stronger than that of mayonnaise or ketchup. Growing up in Germany, mustard was a staple in our fridge. Ketchup was frowned upon because of the mass of sugar that is part of it, and mayonnaise was sparingly used because of its fat and calorie count. I am talking, of course, of German Dusseldorf-style mustard or Dijon mustard. Even the typical American yellow mustard is better than the other condiments, though it too has too much sodium, with up to 110 mg per serving, 3.3g total fat and 0.9g sugar, as the nutritional fact sheet on the bottle reads.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Mothering Yourself Can Be a Nourishing Experience

I was born on Mother’s Day more than six decades ago. I’m the mother of three and the grandmother of five, so in my family, this holiday is marked by many joyous celebrations. Each day I’m reminded to count my blessings. It’s easy to think of May as a month...
Lifestylerestorationnewsmedia.com

Help yourself to tomorrow

Living for a longer and healthier and happier tomorrow is happening all over Wilson and the rest of ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Visual ArtFrontiersman

Art Beat: Express yourself

Hi, my name is Jacob Mann. I cover the Art Beat for the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman. I’ve met countless kinds of creative people through my intrepid travels across the community on and off the clock. I recently talked to a local creative person who’s humility seemed to hold her back...
Interior Designdreamwidth.org

Comfort Corner

The carpet is thick, soft and cream coloured, while the walls are a yellow bronze colour. In the corner along one wall there is a large sofa, able to seat 4 or 5 people comfortably. Along the other corner wall there is a smaller sofa for 2 or 3 people. In the middle of the furniture, there is a low, round coffee table, perfect for colouring at or for other craft activities.
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Picture Yourself At The Art Walk

The artistry of Verona High School students will soon be on display in the businesses of Verona. In place of the traditional Creative Arts Festival at VHS (which was moved online last May), this year will be the debut of the Art Walk. Student drawings, paintings and photography will be featured in more than two dozen businesses across town from Monday, June 7, to Friday June 18. The artists, and the teachers who have been mentoring them, are also working to add outdoor musical entertainment on Saturday, June 12.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 YA Books With Crucial Sibling Relationships by Authors of Colors

Young adult books are some of my favorites. Without a doubt, I know many readers feel the same way, even if they're no longer young adults. That's the case with me. Luckily, there's no age limit when it comes to enjoying YA books, and a lot of them are adapted to the screen, too, since they're so popular. All of these YA books about siblings explore these relationships. As a reader, it's possible to analyze the relationships in these stories, and apply them to your own life. You can ask yourself questions like, what do I think makes a good sibling? How do these characters communicate, and can I see that reflected in my own life? Or to think, my sibling(s) are I are like this too! Maybe life imitates art, or the other way around.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Girl shares 10 things from Korean households that make life easier and comfortable

Home is where the heart is. It's the very basis of the phrase 'to feel at home.' It's the one place we feel comfortable, where we can just be ourselves. It only makes sense for our homes to be aesthetic, functional, and efficient. We are constantly trying to make our homes a happier place to live in. A look at homes from across the world shows that every culture has its own idea of what makes a home the place we want to be. Recently, a Korean-born Ava Lee, who goes by the username @glowwithava, posted a video on TikTok highlighting the common items in a Korean home and it just made so much sense. The TikTok video is a glimpse into Korean culture and there's so much we can imbibe from Koreans to improve our homes. Ava Lee's video has been going viral because it has so many new tips that can make people's lives easier.