Make Yourself Comfortable

Mustard, more than a condiment — and the book “Dead in THAT Beach House,” by M. Glenda Rosen. Spring is here, though it feels more like an early summer. Vaccines against the dreadful COVID-19 are getting administered left and right, and there are many who are closing their home offices and returning to their places of work. I don’t know about you, but now that the yoga pants will be replaced by regular pants again, I have been checking my wardrobe to see how my pre-pandemic clothes fit. In case of adjustments, I have already started — earlier this year — to lower my calorie intake and bulk up with vegetables, without butter or rich sauces. One of my favorite go-to sauce replacements is mustard. One teaspoon has on average less than five calories, no sugar, no fat and only small amounts of sodium — altogether, a much healthier choice than many other condiments. Mustard’s flavor can enrich any sauce because its taste is stronger than that of mayonnaise or ketchup. Growing up in Germany, mustard was a staple in our fridge. Ketchup was frowned upon because of the mass of sugar that is part of it, and mayonnaise was sparingly used because of its fat and calorie count. I am talking, of course, of German Dusseldorf-style mustard or Dijon mustard. Even the typical American yellow mustard is better than the other condiments, though it too has too much sodium, with up to 110 mg per serving, 3.3g total fat and 0.9g sugar, as the nutritional fact sheet on the bottle reads.