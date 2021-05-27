The History of Publishing Is a History of Racial Inequality

Early last year, the announcement about Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel, The Other Black Girl, was displayed all over my Twitter feed. The article that accompanied the notice from Publishers Weekly, titled “Former Knopf Assistant Sells Publishing Novel in Seven Figure Deal,” piqued my interest for many reasons—mainly because a book about publishing with a young Black editorial assistant at its core was immediately on everybody’s radar, and also because the author in the picture looked like me—a young Black woman. At the time, the waves of publishing were still rocky after the publication of American Dirt and there seemed to be a general and legitimate mistrust about how publishers were amplifying and compensating works by writers of color. As much as I cringe at the use of the word “timely” to describe books that should be considered timeless, Harris’s novel couldn’t have been more prompt in the wake of the current literary atmosphere.