China on Tuesday denied an Australian academic's claims that he had been tortured in custody during his two-year detention on espionage charges. The trial of Chinese-born Australian Yang Jun began behind closed doors Thursday, but the court decided to delay a verdict and a sentence. The 56-year-old, who also goes by his pen name Yang Hengjun, has told supporters he was tortured while at a secret detention site and fears forced confessions may be used against him. "The first six months... was a really bad period. They tortured me," Yang said in a message seen by AFP.