It’s still pretty early in the season. Not as early as it was in the first week, when people could be hitting .500 and a team like Detroit could be in first given a win on Opening Day. Not as early as it was in mid-April when people were starting to make a big deal out of the Royals being in first. Not so early that you can’t get a feel for teams and how things are going to go. That feel, for me, is that Milwaukee is going to be tough for the Cardinals all year long and nothing that happened in the past three games dispelled that notion.