It’s possible to see the events that led tennis superstar Naomi Osaka to drop out of the French Open on Monday as a simple contractual dispute. A worker with leverage didn’t like the duty she was asked to take on (sitting for press conferences) and was willing to take a pay cut (or, in this case, pay a large fine) in order to avoid it. In that case the intransigence from the French Tennis Federation, which runs the tournament, is expected—isn’t handling press just a part of the job for a professional athlete?