More than 3,000 ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections confirmed in fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents; still a fraction of those vaccinated

By Tanner Stening
 6 days ago
There have been more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts diagnosed in fully vaccinated people, according to the latest data on so-called breakthrough infections from the Department of Public Health. As of May 17, health officials have confirmed 3,083 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated, which...

