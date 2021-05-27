More than 3,000 ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections confirmed in fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents; still a fraction of those vaccinated
There have been more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts diagnosed in fully vaccinated people, according to the latest data on so-called breakthrough infections from the Department of Public Health. As of May 17, health officials have confirmed 3,083 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated, which...www.masslive.com