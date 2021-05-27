Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Omar Richards to join Bayern Munich after Reading contract expires

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv5h9_0aD3V7AX00
Omar Richards is set for a move to Bayern Munich (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of former England Under-21 international Omar Richards, who will head to the Bundesliga giants this summer when his contract at Reading expires.

The 23-year-old academy product has banked in excess of 100 appearances in all competitions for Reading since the start of the 2017 campaign and 41 of those have come in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

But the left-back has opted for a fresh start in Germany and has agreed a deal that runs until 2025 with Bayern, who have handed their incoming recruit the number three shirt previously worn by Xabi Alonso.

“My move to FC Bayern is a great honour for me, a dream come true,” said Richards, who made his only appearance for England Under-21s as a substitute in October 2019 in a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

“I’m proud to be wearing the shirt of one of the world’s biggest clubs. I hope I can help the team continue to be successful in the future.

“My thanks to the management at FC Bayern for their trust. Our conversations were very convincing. I can’t wait to be on the pitch for Bayern.”

Reading say they offered Richards a new contract but he ultimately decided to head to the six-time European Cup champions when his existing deal expires next month.

Bayern’s board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic said: “We’re delighted Omar is coming to FC Bayern.

“Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defence. He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert and we trust him to play a good role in our team.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xabi Alonso
Person
Omar Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Slovenia#Fc Bayern#Delighted Omar#October#Giants#Defence#Campaign#Sport Hasan Salihamidzic#Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Oliver Kahn's best saves for Bayern Munich

Oliver Kahn embodied FC Bayern like no other player. Kahn won the Champions League (2001), Intercontinental Cup (2001) and the UEFA Cup (1996). After 557 Bundesliga appearances ‘King Kahn’ called time on his career in 2008. Check out his best saves for the club.
Soccerwcn247.com

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has tied the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin have all clinched survival in the penultimate round. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend. Augsburg secured top-tier status with a 2-0 win over relegation rival Werder Bremen. Cologne is a point behind Bremen after battling to a scoreless draw at Hertha. That was enough for Hertha to move four clear of the relegation zone. Mainz is also safe.
Apparel90min.com

Bayern Munich 2021/22 adidas away kit leaked online

New images have emerged showing Bayern Munich's new away kit for 2021/22, as the German champions turn to an eye-catching black and gold effort ahead of what could be an historic season for the club. Bayern clinched the Bundesliga title for the ninth successive season earlier this month, successfully seeing...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich witness history against Freiburg-Player Ratings

Bayern Munich was held for a draw by Freiburg on matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. Even though the result was not favourable for the team, it was a historic day as Robert Lewandowski managed to equal Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga. There were some other promising performances in this game, so here are complete player ratings.
Premier LeagueBBC

Women's Champions League: Chelsea 4-1 Bayern Munich highlights

Watch highlights as a brace from Fran Kirby, plus goals from Ji So-yun and Pernille Harder, help Chelsea thrash Bayern Munich to reach their first Women's Champions League final. You can listen to Chelsea take on Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final from 20:00 BST on BBC Radio 5...
Soccerwcn247.com

Bayern Munich ending season with goodbyes, possible record

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is bracing for a bittersweet end to the Bundesliga amid a host of goodbyes on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski is also hoping to break the league’s scoring record on Saturday. The Poland star needs just one goal to better Bayern great Gerd Müller’s mark of 40 in a season from 1971-72. It will be Bayern coach Hansi Flick’s last game in charge before he leaves after winning every trophy he could in just under two seasons at the club. Flick is expected to take the Germany national team job. Assistant coaches Hermann Gerland and Miroslav Klose are also leaving, as are defenders David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng and Javi Martínez.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski an option for PSG

Man City told to pay £25m for Messi deal (The Sun) Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer - according to Marca. The Blancos want to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park after crashing out of the Champions League in meek fashion at the hands of Chelsea.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich face competition from Real Madrid for midfield target

Bayern Munich will go into the summer transfer window in search of a midfield signing. Various German outlets have consistently reported in the past couple of months that Rekordmeister wants to improve midfield options for next season. Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly one of the midfield options for the German Champions.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Lewandowski equals record, but ‘Bomber’ Mueller remains a legend

Berlin (AFP) – Gerd Mueller remains one of Germany’s best strikers of all time, even after Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equalled his Bundesliga record of 40 goals in 1971/72, which many thought would never be matched. The 75-year-old Mueller, who spends his days peacefully dozing in a south Munich nursing...
UEFAfootball-news24.com

Freiburg takes back Bayern on the wire despite Lewandowski’s 40th goal, Frankfurt loses feathers against Schalke

Before closing this Bundesliga season, it was necessary to play the 33rd and penultimate day of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, 14 of the 18 elite teams of German football faced each other in high-stakes matches. Indeed, 4 teams likely to go down in 2. Bundesliga were played from 3:30 pm. At the top of the table, two teams could still believe in Europe. Hertha Berlin, 13th at kick-off, received Cologne, 17th, while Bremen, 15th, moved onto the lawn of Ausburg, 14th. On the European side, Frankfurt, 5th, went to Schalke, 18th and already relegated, and on the other side, Leverkusen, 6th, hosted Union Berlin, 8th.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record in Freiburg draw

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Saturday. Lewandowski equalled Mueller's tally, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league fixtures this term. "It's a huge honour...
FIFAWorld Soccer Talk

Robert Lewandowski: his goals, his records

Berlin (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski, who on Saturday equalled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season, is no stranger to reaching and breaching goal-scoring milestones. The 32-year-old has scored over 500 goals for his clubs and country since starting his career in the Polish leagues in 2007/08. AFP...