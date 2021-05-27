Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

'School of Rock's Kevin Clark Dead at 32 after Bike Accident

By Laura Beatham
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

"School of Rock" actor Kevin Clark died at 32 after being involved in a bike accident early on Wednesday morning in Chicago.

"School of Rock" star Kevin Clark passed away on Wednesday after being involved in a tragic bike accident. Clark, who was a professional drummer, was only 32 at the time of his death.

According to Chicago Police, the former child actor was riding his bike on the 2600 block of North West Avenue on Logan Boulevard at 1:20 a.m. when he was hit and killed by a Hyundai Sonata.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JM8NS_0aD3V3dd00

The intersection where the accident took place is notoriously dangerous. Paramedics transported Clark to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:00 a.m.

His mother, Allison Clark, spoke to the Chicago Sun Times about her late son. She explained that he had just started a new band, Jess Bess and The Intentions. Allison explained that Clark viewed his bandmates as a family:

"He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it. You’re my musical family — my family."

Kevin Clark, the child drummer from ‘School of Rock,’ has died after being hit by a car. He was 32 years old.

RIP. 🕊

Full story: https://t.co/ZTAsIePMxO pic.twitter.com/cSWxXyhZUS

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 26, 2021

Clark did not continue acting after his role as Freddy Jones on the widely popular "School Of Rock." He turned to his first passion, music and drumming, and worked to make it his career.

The musician had previously been a part of a few bands, including "Funk it Lets Jam" and "Dreadwolf." He also worked as a music teacher for a "School of Rock" location in Libertyville.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie, posted a heartfelt tribute to Clark on Twitter.

Clark always had a passion for drumming. He was never an actor but was encouraged by a friend to attend the audition for the Jack Black movie, which was advertised in the local newspaper.

He landed the part and wowed audiences and castmates with his impressive drum skill as Spazzy McGee, his nickname in the film. His costars took to social media to mourn his passing. Black wrote of Clark's passing:

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family."

love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that “big brother I never had” energy. pic.twitter.com/aIjYUBn1iS

— rivkah reyes (@rivkahreyes) May 26, 2021

His costar, Miranda Cosgrove, who played the band's manager, wrote that she was stunned by the news of Clark's passing. She remarked that she would always remember his kindness and his spirit.

Alongside her tribute to Clark, she shared a lovely throwback photo of the cast all dressed smartly. As well as two candid pictures of the two together during the shooting of the film.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie, posted a heartfelt tribute to Clark on Twitter. They posted a throwback photo of them as children dressed as their "School of Rock" characters.

The cast stayed close over the years. They met up for a few reunions after the filming of the movie. The most recent one was in 2019 when a few cast members met up at a bar in New York. However, Clark was not in attendance.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
232K+
Followers
26K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
City
Libertyville, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Former Child Actor#Rock Bands#Chicago Police#Death Star#Paramedics#School Of Rock#Bike Accident#The Chicago Sun Times#Twitter#Instagram A#Hyundai Sonata#Logan Boulevard#Bassist Katie#North West Avenue#Beautiful Soul#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Romy Walthall of 'Face/Off' and 'Camp Nowhere' Fame Dies at 57

The "Face/Off" and "House Of Usher" actress Romy Walthall passed away on May 19th, 2021, after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest. Romy Walthall's son Morgan Krantz confirmed to various outlets that his mother passed away on May 19th, 2021, after a cardiac arrest. She was taken to Los Angeles' Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. She passed at 57.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Story of the Day: A King Had a Boulder Placed on a Roadway

People encounter obstacles on their way to greatness in life. The difference between people who succeed and those who fail is how they tackle the obstacle ahead of them. During ancient times, a king willfully placed a boulder on a roadway where everyone, both peasants and merchants, passed. He then hid not far from the place to see what people would do.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

'My 600-LB Life' Alum Tiffany Barker Is Unrecognizable Today: Inside Her Life after the Show

A lot has happened in "My 600-LB Life" alum Tiffany Barker's life since her time on the show ended. After leaving the show, she has ventured into some other exciting things. One of the shows TLC viewers enjoy watching is "My 600-Lb Life," which tells the stories of several persons struggling with weight problems and how they try to transform themselves into healthier individuals.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Elderly Lady Was Driving a Car at Only 35mph

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about an older woman who was driving at 35 miles per hour when the police stopped her. The conversation between the officer and woman was quite delightful. A 65-year-old woman was heading to fellowship and driving at only 35mph when she got pulled over by the police....