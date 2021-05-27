'School of Rock's Kevin Clark Dead at 32 after Bike Accident

"School of Rock" actor Kevin Clark died at 32 after being involved in a bike accident early on Wednesday morning in Chicago.

According to Chicago Police, the former child actor was riding his bike on the 2600 block of North West Avenue on Logan Boulevard at 1:20 a.m. when he was hit and killed by a Hyundai Sonata.

The intersection where the accident took place is notoriously dangerous. Paramedics transported Clark to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:00 a.m.

His mother, Allison Clark, spoke to the Chicago Sun Times about her late son. She explained that he had just started a new band, Jess Bess and The Intentions. Allison explained that Clark viewed his bandmates as a family:

"He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we're going to make it. You're my musical family — my family."

Clark did not continue acting after his role as Freddy Jones on the widely popular "School Of Rock." He turned to his first passion, music and drumming, and worked to make it his career.

The musician had previously been a part of a few bands, including "Funk it Lets Jam" and "Dreadwolf." He also worked as a music teacher for a "School of Rock" location in Libertyville.

Clark always had a passion for drumming. He was never an actor but was encouraged by a friend to attend the audition for the Jack Black movie, which was advertised in the local newspaper.

He landed the part and wowed audiences and castmates with his impressive drum skill as Spazzy McGee, his nickname in the film. His costars took to social media to mourn his passing. Black wrote of Clark's passing:

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family."

His costar, Miranda Cosgrove, who played the band's manager, wrote that she was stunned by the news of Clark's passing. She remarked that she would always remember his kindness and his spirit.

Alongside her tribute to Clark, she shared a lovely throwback photo of the cast all dressed smartly. As well as two candid pictures of the two together during the shooting of the film.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie, posted a heartfelt tribute to Clark on Twitter. They posted a throwback photo of them as children dressed as their "School of Rock" characters.

The cast stayed close over the years. They met up for a few reunions after the filming of the movie. The most recent one was in 2019 when a few cast members met up at a bar in New York. However, Clark was not in attendance.