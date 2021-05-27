Glimpse into Elliot Page's Pretty Rich Dating History as He Becomes a Bachelor

“The Umbrella Academy” star Elliot Page has had a very fruitful career so far, but his dating life has also been quite interesting. He’s currently divorcing his wife of three years.

On December 1, 2020, Elliot Page surprised his fans and followers after coming out as transgender on his Instagram account. In his post, he introduced himself as Elliot and revealed that his pronouns were he/him and they/them.

From that point on, people have been wondering who Page has dated throughout his life, and the list includes some very famous actresses.

ELLIOT PAGE’S PARTNERS

Throughout the 2000s, Page mostly dated men. As Netflix Life reported, he and his “X-Men: The Last Stand” co-star Ben Foster, also known for “3:10 to Yuma,” were an item in 2006.

After that, Page and “Maleficent” actor Sam Riley reportedly dated in 2008. The following year, Page and Canadian actor Mark Rendall, also known as Nicholas Boyle in “Hannibal,” briefly dated.

That time I went skydiving wearing this awesome helmet and what looks like a prison jumpsuit. #canadianidol pic.twitter.com/ROC4bC2SAn — Mark Rendall (@Mark_Rendall) June 13, 2017

In 2011, Elliot Page’s dating life began making headlines as he was spotted with “American Horror Story” actress Clea DuVall in Montreal. It is important to point out that their relationship was never confirmed.

Two years later, Page and Rendall sparked reconciliation rumors after being photographed in Manhattan walking side by side and hugging each other.

COMING OUT AS GAY

At the Time to Thrive, a conference to promote the welfare of LGBTQ+ youth celebrated at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the “Juno” star came out as gay. He said:

“I’m here today because I am gay, and because maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time.”

Apart from saying he felt a social responsibility and obligation to speak up, Page, who stopped talking frequently to avoid crying, added he was tired of hiding and lying by omission.

He admitted his fears to come out negatively affected his spirit, mental health, and relationships. From that point on, Page began dating women exclusively.

ELLIOT PAGE’S GIRLFRIENDS

In July 2014, Page and “The Divergent Series” star Shailene Woodley attracted a lot of attention after rumors about a possible romantic relationship between the two began circulating online.

Glamour reported that Page “leaned on” Woodley during his coming out process and that the alleged couple was spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood.

Just before their outing, Woodley said she fell in love with people based on who they were and not on what they do or “what sex they are.” Woodley is currently engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, though.

Ellen Page and GF Samantha Thomas made their relationship red-carpet official! http://t.co/4EEwCObpK0 #TIFF15 pic.twitter.com/EvTjtUJONQ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 14, 2015

In September 2015, Elliot Page and his girlfriend, artist Samantha Thomas, confirmed their relationship by going to the Toronto International Film Festival together.

Page, who had been dating Thomas for months before making their red-carpet debut, even said he was in love and that walking down the carpet while holding Thomas’ hand was special.

ICYMI: Ellen Page and Emma Portner tied the knot https://t.co/DxANVRXg0O pic.twitter.com/6tNeYm04nV — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2018

ELLIOT PAGE’S WIFE

Since Page prefers to keep the details of his romantic relationships away from the spotlight, it is unclear when he and Thomas officially parted ways. By July 2017, Page was already dating Emma Portner.

Portner and Page met on social media after she posted a video dancing to a Sylvan Esso’s song. The actor noticed how "cool and talented" Portner was, so he texted her, and they began dating right away.

In January 2018, only six months after being photographed kissing in front of a coffee shop in Los Angeles, the couple announced they had got married. The exact wedding date was not revealed.

Unfortunately, the former couple made headlines in January 2021 after Elliot Page filed for divorce. They've been separated since the summer of 2020 but remain close friends.