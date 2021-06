My two girls are grown, but that will not stop me from going to the zoo or aquarium as an adult, especially now that the warm weather is here in Michigan. I also remember that some of the best field trips as a kid included, the Planetarium, Museums, and especially the Zoo. Visiting a zoo, aquarium, or anything with animals is always a blast for the whole family. Now that the worst part of the pandemic is over, I think we all will appreciate it more than ever. The thrill of seeing wild animals up close always fun for any age.