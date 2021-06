YouTube | Mike Garcia Speaks at Eternal Valley’s Memorial Day Tribute. Mike Garcia believes in a strong national defense and is a pro-business, pro-taxpayer, political outsider with nearly 20 years of service to this country as one of the first Super Hornet strike fighter pilots in the Navy and is a highly decorated US Naval Officer. Garcia is a first-generation American whose father immigrated to the US in 1959 and has lived in the 25th district for nearly all of his life. Garcia lives in Santa Clarita with his wife and two sons. He was elected to Congress on May 12, 2020, winning a Special Election with 55% and becoming the first California Republican to flip a Democrat seat since 1998.