Bon Homme County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton Gusty winds in the 40 to 55 mph range have been observed early this morning on the western edge of precipitation associated with a wake low. Wind gusts will likely last for 30 minutes or less. Although the majority of gusts remain in the 40 to 55 mph range, isolated higher gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Aurora County, SDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Aurora County, SDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Miner; Sanborn FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Beadle County, SDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beadle, Brookings, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 06:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Brookings; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Moody; Sanborn FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning therefore the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled.