Special Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton Gusty winds in the 40 to 55 mph range have been observed early this morning on the western edge of precipitation associated with a wake low. Wind gusts will likely last for 30 minutes or less. Although the majority of gusts remain in the 40 to 55 mph range, isolated higher gusts up to 60 mph are possible.alerts.weather.gov