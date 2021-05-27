Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayes County, NE

Flood Warning issued for Hayes by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Hayes The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Frenchman Creek near Palisade. * Until this afternoon. * At 2:45 AM CDT Thursday, the river stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding will continue through mid morning Thursday. * Forecast...The river crested overnight at 7.8 feet. The river will continue to fall through the morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flood stage. Agricultural areas along Frenchman Creek flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8 feet on 08/12/1999.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Palisade, NE
County
Hayes County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Stage#Frenchman Creek Flood#Cdt Thursday#Www Weather Gov#Motorists#Severity#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Agricultural Areas#Moderate Certainty#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Curtis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN FRONTIER AND EAST CENTRAL HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Curtis, moving south at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Curtis, Maywood and Quick. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 30 and 48.
Hayes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHEASTERN KEITH...SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT/1030 PM MDT/ At 1047 PM CDT/947 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elsie, or 22 miles east of Grant, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wallace, Elsie, Dickens, Grainton and Marengo.
Hayes County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Southern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/. * At 649 PM CDT/549 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 23 miles west of North Platte, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 543 PM MDT, quarter size hail was reported near Paxton. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hayes Center, Sutherland, Hershey, Wallace, Wellfleet, Dickens, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Grainton, Coker, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 148 and 170. Highway 83 between mile markers 52 and 77. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH