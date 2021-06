Amid the growing trade of influencer marketing, and the swelling ranks of cocktail influencers, even glassware hasn’t been spared that very modern pressure of adapting to social media–era life. Coupes and rocks glasses have always had to be functional and durable, but now — like all of us — they must also look good enough for the ‘Gram. One might not expect, though, the darling of drinks-focused social media to be a $3 glass from IKEA. And yet, one particular rocks glass has come to rule them all, earning along the way its very own hashtag. Welcome to the world of #thatikeaglass.