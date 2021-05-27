Cancel
Columbia, SC

How much do you know about Columbia, Richland County history? Explore these 12 sites

By David Travis Bland
The State
 6 days ago

Are you a history buff? Want to get the kids some learnin’? Or just have a free day and want to explore Richland County and Columbia’s past?. The State worked with Brian Cuthrell of The South Caroliniana Library at the University of South Carolina and John Sherrer of Historic Columbia, a Columbia preservation group, to put together a list of interesting historical sites in the heart of South Carolina.

www.thestate.com
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Columbia, SClive5news.com

SC reports 8,500th death from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina latest daily report on COVID-19 shows the state has reached a grim milestone. The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests found 229 new confirmed cases and identified 107 new probable cases. The agency also reported only one...
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Columbia, SCNew Haven Register

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC for Ed cancels Monday protest at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed says it has canceled Monday’s protest at the State House due to what it calls threatening messages. In a statement the group says it has received ‘harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking who falsely believed the protest was mask related’.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dozens from the LGBTQ community that included advocates and allies from across the state gathered at the State House in a showing of support for transgender youth and athletes Sunday. Eli Bundy, a transgender teenager from Charleston, was among a short-list of speakers advocating for inclusion...