Now that it is officially the offseason for the Sixers, the attention leaves the team on the court and focusses on Daryl Morey and his team in the front office. Morey is known to be an aggressive GM and is going to need to be to revamp this disappointing roster. While the Sixers were able to finish 1st in the Eastern Conference, they were outplayed by a worse team and several players were extremely disappointing in the playoffs.