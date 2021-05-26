Returning Safely Together

On May 10, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all CUNY students attending in-person classes beginning this fall. All vaccination sites in New York City now allow walk-ins. For more information about the vaccine and where to get it, visit CUNY’s #VaxUpCUNY webpage. CUNY will be issuing guidance regarding exemptions to the vaccination requirement and other related matters. In the meantime, all Brooklyn College current and incoming students are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible..