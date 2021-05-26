newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Returning Safely Together

cuny.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 10, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all CUNY students attending in-person classes beginning this fall. All vaccination sites in New York City now allow walk-ins. For more information about the vaccine and where to get it, visit CUNY’s #VaxUpCUNY webpage. CUNY will be issuing guidance regarding exemptions to the vaccination requirement and other related matters. In the meantime, all Brooklyn College current and incoming students are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible..

www.brooklyn.cuny.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Anderson
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuny#Brooklyn College#New York State#Cuny Staff#Walk Ins#Reasonable Accommodations#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Students#Faculty#In Person Classes#Exemptions#Covid 19 Vaccine#In Person Work#Fall#Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYNewsday

Vaccines in, masks out

It's time for everyone to see you smile again. For the fully vaccinated, this is a moment to celebrate. If you've had your shots, and you're comfortable doing so, take off your masks and show us your smile. Come Wednesday, New York will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and...
New York City, NYwamc.org

NY Will Adopt New CDC Mask Guidance

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on May 19. People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their required vaccine doses...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...