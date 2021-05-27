Whittaker indicted in Marion homicide
MARION, Va. — A Marion man has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that caught fire in Marion in mid-March. Jason Emory Whittaker, 38, was named a person of interest in the killing of 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer shortly after police discovered her body March 18. On Wednesday, Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans reconvened a grand jury, which handed down indictments charging Whittaker with murder, abduction, arson and cruelty to animals.heraldcourier.com