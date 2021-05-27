Woman critically hurt in crash that trapped her in car

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after a crash left her trapped in her car Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood, police said.

The woman crashed into a pole and a tree shortly before 3 a.m. on Mifflin Road, according to investigators.

Paramedics and firefighters extricated the woman from the car. She was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mifflin Road was closed between Lebanon and Glenhurst roads until about 6 a.m.

