Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop, CA

Did Bishop City Council “Diss” the Current Interim Police Chief?

By Charles James
sierrawave.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid the Bishop City Council “Diss” the current Interim Police Chief, Josh Ellsworth, when it announced its intentions to offer the job to an “Outsider?”. At the last Bishop City Council meeting, in a letter sent by Bishop Sgt. Dan Nolan, a 20-year police department veteran, the Council’s decision to offer the currently position, opened by the retirement of former Police Chief Ted Stec in November 2020, to an “outsider,” was called a “slap in the face” to the police department’s patrol officers and acting Police Chief Josh Ellsworth. But is it? Why when many, if not most of Bishop’s cops, including Ellsworth, came from other law police agencies themselves? How is this any different?

sierrawave.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
Bishop, CA
Local
California Government
Bishop, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Retirement#Chiefs#Police Chief#Chief Justice#City Police#State Police#The Bishop City Council#Interim#The City Council#Investigations Division#Post Command College#Mayor Muchovej#Law Enforcement Leaders#Justice Management#Lt Richard Standridge#Public Meetings#Democratic Governance#November#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bishop, CAsierrawave.net

Summary of this week’s (5/11) Bishop City Council Meeting topics

We have this report from reporter Deb Murphy on the Tuesday’s May 11th Bishop City Council Meeting. Kevin Bigham, Mule Days president, reported in on this year’s Mule Days preparation. It’s a go, with limitations: no parade, concert, dance or opening supper—all events with close contact and/or indoors. Under the current state restrictions under the Orange Tier, there will be an occupancy limit of 33-percent. If the County drops even lower on the tier system to the Yellow Tier, the least restrictive category, it will allow for a higher occupancy percentage. If that happens, additional tickets will go on sale the week of the event which begins on May 25. All Public Health mandates will be in place.
Inyo County, CAsierrawave.net

Seeing “Yellow” on horizon, Inyo County hopes to move to Yellow Tier soon

Seeing “Yellow,” Inyo County hopes to move out of Orange Tier by Mule Days Opener. At Tuesday’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors Meeting, Marilyn Mann, director of the Inyo County Department of Health and Human Services, said that while the county has seen a few additional cases in the last week, the numbers are very low and remarkably stable.
Bishop, CAsierrawave.net

Sterling Heights Assisted Living Community in Bishop is Closing

Sierra Wave received word yesterday that the parent company of Sterling Heights Assisted Living Community in Bishop, Sierra Country Club Inc., announced that the residential elderly care facility will be closing in the next few months. The facility offered studio units and a limited number of 1-bedroom plans according to...