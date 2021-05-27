Did Bishop City Council “Diss” the Current Interim Police Chief?

We have this report from reporter Deb Murphy on the Tuesday’s May 11th Bishop City Council Meeting. Kevin Bigham, Mule Days president, reported in on this year’s Mule Days preparation. It’s a go, with limitations: no parade, concert, dance or opening supper—all events with close contact and/or indoors. Under the current state restrictions under the Orange Tier, there will be an occupancy limit of 33-percent. If the County drops even lower on the tier system to the Yellow Tier, the least restrictive category, it will allow for a higher occupancy percentage. If that happens, additional tickets will go on sale the week of the event which begins on May 25. All Public Health mandates will be in place.