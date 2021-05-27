Did Bishop City Council “Diss” the Current Interim Police Chief?
Did the Bishop City Council "Diss" the current Interim Police Chief, Josh Ellsworth, when it announced its intentions to offer the job to an "Outsider?". At the last Bishop City Council meeting, in a letter sent by Bishop Sgt. Dan Nolan, a 20-year police department veteran, the Council's decision to offer the currently position, opened by the retirement of former Police Chief Ted Stec in November 2020, to an "outsider," was called a "slap in the face" to the police department's patrol officers and acting Police Chief Josh Ellsworth. But is it? Why when many, if not most of Bishop's cops, including Ellsworth, came from other law police agencies themselves? How is this any different?