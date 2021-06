On behalf of the Board of Education for Kalkaska Public Schools, all staff and students as well as the Bond Steering Committee, thank you for your support. On Tuesday, May 4, Kalkaska County voters (unofficially) voted by a wide margin in favor of a $16.85 million dollar bond for the district. As has been the message, the centerpiece of this bonding will be to retrofit the oldest building in the district (Cherry Street School) into an Early Childhood Center for our youngest Blazers.