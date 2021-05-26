NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 119. Notice is hereby given of the title and of a general summary of the subject matter contained in an Ordinance proposed to be adopted and approved by the Board of County Commissioners of San Juan County, New Mexico, on July 6, 2021, enacting a Countywide Emergency Communications and Emergency Medical and Behavioral Health Services Tax equal to one-sixteenth of one percent (.0625%) of the gross receipts of any person engaging in business in the County reported or required to be reported pursuant to the New Mexico Gross Receipts and Compensating Tax Act, to finance the cost of operating the San Juan County Consolidated Communications Center and Emergency Medical and Behavioral Health Services provided by the County. Complete copies of the proposed Ordinance are available for public inspection during normal and regular business hours at the office of the County Clerk, 100 South Oliver Drive, Aztec, New Mexico.