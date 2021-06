StarHub on Monday launched its Managed Secure Access Service Edge (Managed SASE) service in partnership with global cyber security leader Palo Alto Networks. StarHub Managed SASE offers enterprises in Singapore a modern cyber security and digital networking solution to address the challenges brought about by today’s increasingly distributed workforce. SASE, which was first coined by IT research and advisory firm Gartner just under two years ago, has been thrust into the spotlight as enterprises accelerate digital transformation in the post-pandemic world.