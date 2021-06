Earth to Councilor McEchern: it is time to come in for a landing. There was a screaming headline above your picture, “Stop being passive on housing prices.” You are undoubtedly filled with what the road to hell is paved with, good intentions. The idea of the City of Portsmouth getting into the Real Estate business is the road to hell. Development, sales and rents are defined by maximum profit possible. Not even in so called public housing is a charitable motive present. This is where “should be” and “actually is” collide. In Real Estate, the latter always wins.