May 27th, 28th and 29th 2021: Since 1960 the Gustine Junior Rodeo has been produced for all youth interested in the sport of rodeo. The rodeo is held each year on the Memorial Day weekend in May during the annual Gustine Homecoming celebration. This year’s rodeo will be a three night event beginning on Thursday with a horse parade thru town at 6 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:00 p.m., Friday rodeo at 7:00 p.m., & Saturday Mutton Bustin at 6:00 p.m. with ribbons and prizes. Also, this year we will be having a wild horse race. It is open to anyone. Winner takes all. It is $200/ team. 6 teams ONLY. This will be held during the rodeo Saturday right after the goat chase. The Grand Entry will be nightly at 6:45 p.m. Entries open each night at 5:00. There will also be a Goat Chase each night.