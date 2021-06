As a part of a blog post detailing the PS5 patch for The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog has said they will have more news to share on their PS5 work in the future. Snuck into the end of the blog post, Naughty Dog’s Arne Meyer states that the team has been “digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year.” Naughty Dog is “excited about what the future holds” and this patch is “just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!”