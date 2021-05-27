Cancel
Economy

Steel News

 6 days ago

According to the US Department of Commerce (USDOC), South Korea sold its corrosion-resistant steel products at prices lower than the fair value in the US market during the period of review from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. According to the ruling, the final average dumping margin for Dongbu...

Industryabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Steel and lumber prices rising, Chamber of Commerce launching “America Works” initiative and more!

CNN– The prices of steel and lumber are continuing to soar. According to the National Association of Home Builders, surging lumber prices are making new homes an average of $36,000 more expensive. Additionally, prices for the most widely produced finished steel product hit a record high on Friday. The issue is putting a spotlight on former President Trump’s lumber and steel tariffs, introduced in 2017 and 2018. The steel and lumber industries support the tariffs, but some critics argue they are a part of the problem.
EconomyForexTV.com

South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.6% In April

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent contraction in March (originally -0.8 percent). On a yearly basis, industrial production...
Economyaftermarketnews.com

DOC: Tariffs to Remain on Certain Imported PLT Tires

Passenger and light truck tires imported from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are being dumped in the U.S. at below-market prices, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced with its final determinations in the antidumping duty investigations of those countries. The department’s preliminary investigation determined that exporters have dumped passenger...
Economycoleofduty.com

Latest News 2020: Hot Rolled High Strength Steel Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Dillinger, China Baowu Steel Group, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, ArcelorMittal, Bisalloy Steel, etc.

Global Hot Rolled High Strength Steel Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Hot Rolled High Strength Steel Industry.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

Since December last year, when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour.
Worldspglobal.com

Australia slaps AD duties on precision steel pipes/tubes from China, S Korea

Australia has slapped preliminary antidumping duties of 6.2%, 9% and 51.6% on precision steel pipes and tubes from China and South Korea, the country's Anti-Dumping Commission said June 1, while excluding Taiwan and Vietnam. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "There appears to be...
Industry360kc.com

Steel Shelving is the Top-of-the-Line

Why Metal Shelving is Optimum for Your Industrial Storage Needs. Warehouses have the capacity to store many items, so being able to organize them with storage solutions will not only look tidier but will be far easier to locate a particular object quickly and efficiently. Keeps Business Running Efficiently. When...
Economybeef2live.com

The Japanese Beef Market's Lessons for Trade Policy

The Japanese Beef Market's Lessons for Trade Policy. For ten consecutive years, Japan has increased its meat consumption; consumption increased by 3.4% last year over the previous year to produce the highest level of growth in five years. Beef consumption, in particular, is expected to grow nearly 4% this year after two straight years of decline. Japan is already one of the world's leading countries when it comes to beef consumption, both in terms of total tonnage and per capita. Japan has also consistently been one of the top beef buyers in the world, with 851,000 metric tons imported in 2017, making it the third largest import market in the world. Thus, Japan is an essential market for beef, especially for the United States.
Chicago, ILrock947.com

Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS -Bloomberg News

CHICAGO (Reuters) -A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made “significant progress in resolving the cyberattack”. The “vast majority” of...
Public HealthMedscape News

Chances of COVID Patent Waiver Seen as Remote as WTO Talks Resume

GENEVA (Reuters) - A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization may be further off than ever despite Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters. Negotiations will reopen at the WTO on Monday...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

TEXPROCIL hails resumption of India-EU trade agreement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manoj Patodia, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) welcomed the present developments of resumption of talks under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Resuming the long pending negotiations will benefit the bilateral trade between India and the European Union. The...
Economyinvesting.com

Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that member nations of a Pacific regional trade deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), agreed on Wednesday to allow Britain to begin the process to join, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2RUtZi5. Britain made its formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Agreement for...
Radio Keokuk

Statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on JBS USA Ransomware Attack

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 — As noted earlier today by the White House, USDA is aware of the ransomware attack against JBS, which is affecting the company’s operations, including its facilities in the United States. USDA continues to work closely with the White House, Department of Homeland Security, JBS USA and others to monitor this situation closely and offer help and assistance to mitigate any potential supply or price issues.
StocksBusiness Insider

South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,225-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday. The global forecast for the...
Retailihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 1 June 2021

All major European equity indices closed higher, while the US and APAC were mixed. US government bonds closed lower, while most European benchmark bonds were slightly higher. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed modestly tighter across IG and high yield. Copper and the US dollar closed lower, gold was flat, and oil, natural gas, and silver closed higher on the day.