Steel News

The Japanese Beef Market's Lessons for Trade Policy. For ten consecutive years, Japan has increased its meat consumption; consumption increased by 3.4% last year over the previous year to produce the highest level of growth in five years. Beef consumption, in particular, is expected to grow nearly 4% this year after two straight years of decline. Japan is already one of the world's leading countries when it comes to beef consumption, both in terms of total tonnage and per capita. Japan has also consistently been one of the top beef buyers in the world, with 851,000 metric tons imported in 2017, making it the third largest import market in the world. Thus, Japan is an essential market for beef, especially for the United States.