Ocosta’s Scheuber named Pac League hardball MVP

By Ryan Sparks, Sports
The Daily World
The Daily World
 6 days ago
After an impressive season on the mound and at the plate, Ocosta senior Colby Scheuber was named the 2B Pacific League Most Valuable Player as league officials announced the 2021 all-league team earlier this week.

As a hard-throwing right-hander Scheuber was the league’s dominant pitcher this season. In a game against Ilwaco in March, Scheuber struck out 14 in a one-hit performance, throwing fifty strikes in 75 pitches.

“He was money,” Ocosta head coach Mike Allton said of his all-star hurler at the time. “He was dominant.”

Scheuber was also a standout at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a season-high six RBI in an 11-1 victory over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in April.

The full 2B Pacific All-League team is as follows:

2021 Pacific League Baseball All-League Team

MVP – Colby Scheuber, sr., Ocosta

Coach of the Year – Jason Richard, Forks

First Team

Logan Olson, jr., Forks; Garrett Keeton, soph., PWV; Carter Windle, sr., Forks; Dalton Kilmer, jr., Forks; Trey Baysinger, sr., Forks; Andrew Martin, fr., Ocosta; Dylan Simonson, sr., Ilwaco; Jarrod Gunderson, soph., Raymond-South Bend; Hudson Barnum, jr., PWV

Second Team

Harley Figueroa, sr., Ocosta; Nate Hopkins; sr., Ilwaco; Hayden Stephens, sr., RSB; Jackson Wilkin, sr., Ilwaco; Gavin Hampton, jr., PWV; Hayden Baker, sr., Forks; Kaden Ritzman, jr., PWV; Alex Hillard, soph., Ilwaco; Kjirstin Hopfer, sr., Ocosta

Honorable Mention

Frederick Bishop, soph., Ocosta; Riley Pursley, jr., Forks; Tyler Wood, sr., Forks; Josh Figueroa, soph., Ocosta

All-Academic Team

Forks – Kaleb Blanton, Jack Delgado, Ryan Rancourt, Gunner Rogers

Ilwaco – Ryan Morris, Jacob Rogers, Kaemon Sawa, Daniel Smith

North Beach – Joshua Hammett-Armstrong, Jaelyn Purvis, Wyatt Rockey

Northwest Christian – Cooper Walker

Ocosta – Kjirstin Hopfer, Colby Scheuber

PWV – Blake Howard, Kollin Jurek, Joey McCalden, Will Clements, Derek Fluke, Aiden Young, Riley Pearson, Kaden Ritzman, Garrett Keeton

RSB – Hayden Stephens, Gabe Ogren, Ty Reidinger

Aberdeen, WA
