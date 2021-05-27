Pearl Jam and the legendary Cleveland concert you wish you attended
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are moments in Northeast Ohio music history that immediately make you sigh and say, “Man, I wish I was there.”. There’s The Beatles at Public Hall, Bruce Springsteen at the Agora, David Bowie at Music Hall or any single World Series of Rock concert. But perhaps no show on such a list makes you scratch your head and wonder “Did that really happen?” more than Pearl Jam performing in front of a few hundred people at Peabody’s DownUnder in the Flats on April 2, 1992.www.cleveland.com