Pearl Jam and the legendary Cleveland concert you wish you attended

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fifty five years after the fact, Micky Dolenz is still Monkee-ing around. And he wouldn’t have it any other way. Dolenz latest album, in fact, hails straight from The Monkees legacy. “Dolenz Sings Nesmith” finds him singing versions of 13 songs (14 on the CD) by Monkees bandmate/castmate Mike Nesmith, the first to leave the band (in 1970) to start a solo career. Nesmith was notably not part of the first Monkees reunion in 1986, but after the death of Davy Jones in 2012 and especially after Peter Tork passed away in 2019, he returned to the road, and he and Dolenz have been touring as The Monkees Present the Mike & Micky Show since 2018.