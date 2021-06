U.S. auto sales have rebounded big time from coronavirus-induced demand plunge last year. So far in 2021, vehicle sales in the United States have managed to grow year over year despite the chip crunch. In fact, the last month was a particularly good one for the industry, with many automakers hitting monthly sales records. Per US Automotive News, vehicles sales not only skyrocketed from the year-ago levels when the market was wrecked by coronavirus woes, but also rose from May 2019 levels for many of the auto firms. Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for vehicle sales for May beat forecasts from various analysts.