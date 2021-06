LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery, which has been in the works for a couple of years, has made a shift in brewers even before the Lakewood brewery has opened its doors. Owner Andrew Revy said Wednesday that Erik Luli has been hired as head brewer and will be leading the team with Collin O’Toole, formerly of Forest City Brewery, and Kara DiLuciano, who will work in support positions including marketing, social media, front of house and other roles.