Winchester Thurston's Patrick Malone honors late mother, joins family club by winning WPIAL title

By Brad Everett
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t spell Malone without “one,” and once again last week, a Malone sibling was No. 1 at the WPIAL track and field championships. When Patrick Malone crossed the finish line in the Class 2A 3,200-meter run, the Winchester Thurston senior joined his three older sisters as WPIAL track gold medalists. Margo, Shannon and Mary combined to win six titles in their careers at North Hills, with each also winning the 3,200.

www.post-gazette.com
