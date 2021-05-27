Winchester Thurston's Patrick Malone honors late mother, joins family club by winning WPIAL title

IRWIN — On Sunday, the Shenango High baseball team practiced dog-piling on the mound after a win. “We did this four or five times this year,” first-year coach Larry Kelly said. “I stand at home plate and we put nine guys on the field and I swing and miss and tell them to dog-pile. I tell them when they go to sleep, before they close their eyes, to envision what it’s going to be like to be able to do this for real.