The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Chase Moffit, who escaped from the county jail on Monday. Anyone knowing Moffit’s whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office. One person is dead following a shooting at a Murfreesboro Pike hotel. The person was shot and killed at the Home Towne Studios hotel near Briley Parkway just after midnight. A security guard heard a gunshot and went around the complex and found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk. There’s been a report of another cyberattack, this time targeting the world’s largest meat processor. JBS USA said in a statement that the attack affected some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. They said resolving the incident will take time and could lead to delays in the supply chain.