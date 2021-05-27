Jeff Bezos Announces Going Out as Amazon CEO and Andy Jassy Taking Office
In the letter addressed to shareholders, Bezos expressed dissatisfaction with the media for inaccurate reports about the company treating its employees like robots. During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be formally stepping down as Amazon CEO on 5th July. He will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) since its inauguration in 2003.www.coinspeaker.com