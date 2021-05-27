Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos Announces Going Out as Amazon CEO and Andy Jassy Taking Office

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the letter addressed to shareholders, Bezos expressed dissatisfaction with the media for inaccurate reports about the company treating its employees like robots. During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be formally stepping down as Amazon CEO on 5th July. He will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) since its inauguration in 2003.

www.coinspeaker.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dawkins
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Amazon Web Services#Executive Chairman#Amzn#Amzn#Amazon Day 1 Fund#The Washington Post#Bezos Earth Fund#Final Shot#Chair#Bessemer#Us Amazon#Department Store Union#Amazon Ceo#Bezos Ceo Position#Bezos Parting Shot#Company#Shareholders#February#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Amazon
Related
Immigrationjustrichest.com

How Much Does Mark Zuckerberg Make in a Year, in a Day, and in a Second?

One reliable way of calculating what Mark Zuckerberg earns in a year is to divide his present net worth by his age. If we do that, you will discover that the Facebook CEO has earned $3.2 billion for each year of his life thus far. Further calculations mean that Zuckerberg has consistently made $8.8 million for each day of his life and $101 for each passing second.
Businessinvezz.com

How Bernard Arnault became the world’s richest person

Bernard Arnault was more than $300 million richer than Jeff Bezos on May 24. Continued momentum could push Arnault to be the second person after Bezos to be worth more than $200 billion. It's unlikely that another European ever reclaim the world’s richest title. On May 24 investors woke up...
TravelDaily Beast

Jeff Bezos and the Most Expensive 10 Minutes of Pleasure in History

When it comes to creating a market in bragging rights for the superrich it’s hard to beat Jeff Bezos. After all, as the world’s self-made richest dude, he should understand the species and its appetites. So how about setting a price for the most thrills you can have sitting in...
BusinessKXLY

Amazon announces dates for 2021 Prime Day

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
BusinessCNBC

CCTV Script 28/05/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 28, 2021, Friday. Jeff Bezos, who confirmed earlier that he would step down as Amazon CEO, announced the official handover time this week. According to Bezos, he will pass the CEO baton to Andy Jassy on July 5, the 27th anniversary of Amazon's birth. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board and remains the largest individual shareholder of the company.
BusinessDaily Breeze

Amazon to let customers sue after thousands of Alexa complaints

Amazon.com has stopped requiring customers to pursue claims in arbitration — rather than a court of law — after tens of thousands of people inundated the company with complaints that the Alexa digital assistant was improperly collecting voice recordings. Amazon’s terms of service, which govern everything from buying products on...
Labor IssuesPosted by
IBTimes

Amazon Shifts Policy On Controversial Worker Monitoring System

Amazon shifted policy on a controversial employee productivity monitoring system Tuesday as a coalition of US labor unions took aim at the firm, saying a need for speed in warehouses led to injuries. Workers at Amazon warehouses are hurt more often and more severely than peers employed at retail rivals...
BusinessThe Jewish Press

Google, Amazon, and Israel in the NEW America

America is changing before our eyes. But the Israeli Finance Ministry apparently hasn’t paid it any mind. Last week, the head of procurement at the Finance Ministry’s Accountant General’s Office formally announced that Amazon and Google had won the government tender to provide cloud services to the government as Israel moves forward with the first phase of the Nimbus Project. Tender bids submitted by Microsoft and Oracle were rejected.
HomelessTelegraph

Why billionaires are obsessed with creating an eternal legacy

Impossibly wealthy people are used to being in control of everything in their lives. But one thing they can’t escape is death (although there are people working on that). This is where legacy projects come in. For some, it’s a chance to address their privilege and use it for the greater good, to give something back. For others it’s a way of ensuring they are never forgotten and remain important from beyond the grave.
CharitiesPosted by
The Independent

What is Jeff Bezos’s Earth Fund and how will its money be spent?

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of online retail behemoth Amazon, announced the establishment of the Bezos Earth Fund on 17 February 2020, a new philanthropic initiative that would see him hand out $10bn in donations to environmental groups to address the climate crisis.“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.“This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs – any effort...
Businessabc17news.com

Jeff Bezos Fast Facts

Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. As of April 2020, Forbes ranked Bezos as the world’s richest man. Marriage: MacKenzie (Tuttle) Bezos (1993-2019, divorced) Children: A daughter adopted from China, and three sons. Education: Princeton University, B.S. in electrical engineering and...